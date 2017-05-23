Urgent pothole repairs force closure on WB I-70 at The Paseo

Officials remind motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. (KCTV5)

Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate routes. (KCTV5)

MoDOT closed the center lane of westbound Interstate 70 at The Paseo for urgent pothole repairs from 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday until further notice. (KCTV5)

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the center lane of westbound Interstate 70 at The Paseo for urgent pothole repairs from 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday until further notice.

Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate routes.

Officials remind motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved