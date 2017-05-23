Urgent pothole repairs force closure on WB I-70 at The Paseo

Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant that his friends had shot.More >
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
A water main break in the Northland is causing flooding near an area community center. The break happened at the Kansas City North Community Center located at 3930 NE Antioch Road.More >
Pediatricians in Kansas City are warning parents about a virus sweeping the metro and infecting their children. The virus is known as Fifth disease, or the slapped cheek rash because doctors at Pediatric Associates in Kansas City say once it is on a person’s face it looks like somebody slapped them in the face.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
The child was left in the car for about an hour and temperatures in the car ranged from 104 to 116 degrees, according to police.More >
