Urgent pothole repairs force closure on WB I-70 at The Paseo

Urgent pothole repairs force closure on WB I-70 at The Paseo

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the center lane of westbound Interstate 70 at The Paseo for urgent pothole repairs from 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday until further notice.

Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate routes.  

Officials remind motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.

