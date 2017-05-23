Voters face deadline for Street Car expansion

The mail-in ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. (KCTV)

Tuesday is the last chance for anyone who wants to have their voice heard on whether or not Kansas City's streetcar should move south.

The vote would expand the streetcar from its current southern-most stop at Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus, nearly doubling the area the tracks currently cover.

Officials with Kansas City Regional Transit Alliance say the streetcar has been a “massive success” and extending the line would bring people to even more key attractions.

People living from the Missouri River to 53rd Street, and from Stateline Road to Campbell avenue would be in a special sales tax zone.

Those living within walking distance of the streetcar would also have special assessments on their properties to determine how much they would be taxed.

The vote, however, will be focused on forming the special taxing district.

People can request an application at the Jackson County Court House or online.

The mail-in ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ballots will be mailed to residents on June 20 and are due back August 1.

