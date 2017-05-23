Deadly Manchester concert attack raises questions about event security in the metro

The attack in the United Kingdom leaves many wondering what they need to know before they head to another large event. (AP)

The Sprint Center is Kansas City’s main concert venue, holding nearly 19,000 people, only a few thousand less than the site of the Manchester attack. (KCTV5)

A terror attack rocked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday, leaving 22 dead and millions thinking twice about places that are generally considered safe.

In Kansas City alone, there are two major sports stadiums a downtown arena and several other concert venues and movie theaters.

The Sprint Center is Kansas City’s main concert venue, holding nearly 19,000 people, only a few thousand less than the site of the Manchester attack.

With so many people packed into the arena, the venue takes specific measures to protect people.

The Sprint Center has posted their security policy on their website, which includes entry inspections through metal detectors for everyone before they step through the doors and a bag check.

The center has also posted a list of items that are not allowed, such as guns, knives, laser pens and more.

Security expert and former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Michael Tabman says people who are looking to target large venues are looking beyond these security measures.

"We always have a choke point. Where the security area meets the unsecured area and there's always going to be people there waiting to get in waiting to get out and that's always going to be the vulnerable spot," Tabman said.

The Truman Sports Complex, which houses Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadiums, is only six miles away from the downtown area.

It also has similar security policies that go beyond security checkpoints at the entrances.

Unauthorized vehicles within 100 feet of the stadiums are not allowed. The stadiums also have daily inspections of their parking lots and any deliveries.

But on the heels of tragedy, security experts expect to see even more security measures.

“Generally, after there is an incident other venues will beef up security. One, some optics let us feel secure, let the people know we haven't missed this, we want to make them feel better,” Tabman said.

So far, none of the Kansas City event venues have announced security changes due to the UK attack.

Countries around the world are also tightening security. In the united states, the governor of New York has said the city is increasing security measures.

