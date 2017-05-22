Kansas House rejects plan to hike taxes $1.2B - KCTV5

Kansas House rejects plan to hike taxes $1.2B

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo File photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas House has rejected a proposal that would have raised income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

The vote Monday night was 68-53 against a bill raising $1.2 billion over two years. House and Senate negotiators will have to draft a new plan.

The measure would have raised income tax rates and eliminated an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

The plan would have undone most of the past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. But rates would have remained lower than they were before the tax-cutting began in 2012.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that the state's education funding is inadequate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.