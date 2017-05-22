Unsealed court documents detail abuse of Adrian Jones, pursuit of justice by fallen police detective

The records show how fallen detective Kansas City, KS police detective Brad Lancaster and other officers worked tirelessly to uncover electronic evidence that would ultimately send the Jones' to prison. (KCTV5)

Unsealed court documents released Monday reveal a stepmom and dad knew their 7-year-old boy was going to die and did nothing to save him.

The records show Michael and Heather Jones not only starved, tortured and kept Adrian Jones locked in a shower, but they also took photos and videos of the abuse.

On Christmas Day 2014 in a closed Facebook group labeled "F*ck Everyone Else," Heather Jones posted about her stepson:

"I have a psychopath. I'm giving him away for free today. I can't shoot him unfortunately, but I can work the sh*t out of him til I feel better."

She told other members of the Facebook group that "pain compliance didn't work."

Child advocates say if someone sees disturbing posts on social media, they have an ethic duty to report it to authorities - even if they are not a mandated reporter.

"We have to remember as adults, it is our obligation to be a voice for children," said Bev Turner, the director of the Sunflower House Education Program. "If you see something online that you think is concerning or you think, ‘wow I can't believe they put that out there’ instead of sharing that with a friend or “screen shot-ing” it. We need to make a report.”

Jones also made a reference to having "no problems" with having the boy, Adrian Jones, "look at flowers." The quote was a reference to the TV show "The Walking Dead" in which a woman fatally shoots a child after telling her to "look at the flowers."

Investigators discovered Michael and Heather Jones had over 80 images and videos, along with 7,000 Facebook messages that documented the abuse.

They were called to the home 335 days after Heather Jones made those disturbing Christmas Day posts.

Turner and other advocates say if someone is concerned a child is in immediate danger, they should call local law enforcement instead of an abuse hotline:

To report in Kansas call: 1-800-922-5330

To report in Missouri call: 1-800-392-3738

You can also visit cybertipline.org

