Kansas pharmacies to soon offer Naloxone over the counter

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed a bill into law that allows pharmacies to offer a drug over the counter that is known to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

It's called naloxone, and soon anyone in Kansas will be able to walk right into their pharmacy to pick it up without having a prescription.

While naloxone is not a cure for an opioid overdose, it can assist an individual until emergency treatment is available and long term treatment is provided.

The effort is meant to help prevent opioid-related deaths.

According to Overland Park Fire Chief Bryan Dehner the availability of this medication has the potential to save lives.

“Addiction is something that some families are wrestling with. And if this is a tool in their tool box that God forbid they’d have to use – having it is a game changer,” Dehner said.

Once regulations are finalized and published, family members and the public will be able to obtain naloxone in Kansas.

Missouri currently already offers naloxone without a prescription.

