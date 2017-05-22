Kansas first responder thanks coworkers for helping save his life

Overland Park Fire Department Training Chief Gary Wilson experienced shoulder and arm pains while having lunch at home one day in April. (KCTV5)

Overland Park Fire Department Training Chief Gary Wilson experienced shoulder and arm pains while having lunch at home one day in April.

He was in the early stages of having a heart attack.

It was then he found himself on the opposite side of a 911 call.

After only 24 hours of being in the hospital, he walked out with virtually no damage to his heart.

According to Wilson, early intervention is what helped save him following the heart attack.

“Truth of the matter is, when you have a major medical situation like this, calling an ambulance is the best thing you can do because there’s treatment,” Wilson said.

With that, Wilson is now celebrating the life he has due to the quick response of first responders.

Those responders were recognized on Monday as part of National EMS Week.

“We go on these calls multiple times a day,” said Paramedic Mark Wolf. “We’re always professional, we always do what we can to help people's outcomes be successful. When we find out it’s someone of our own, it brings a lot more sense of realism to our situation.”

According to Wolf, due to Wilson’s family calling 911 right as he started experiencing symptoms, it also allowed for early notification to the hospital.

According to Wilson, don’t let any situation keep you from calling 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

“We’re a fire based EMS. Which most EMS are now Fire based EMS. About 80 percent of our calls in Overland Park are EMS related calls. So this is something we do a lot and well,” Wilson said.

National EMS week is all week until Memorial Day, so remember to thank your emergency crews for their service.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.