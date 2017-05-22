Police: Confirmed fatalities following reported explosion at Man - KCTV5

Police: Confirmed fatalities following reported explosion at Manchester Arena in England

Police in Manchester, England are investigating reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena. 

CBS News reports this happened after an Ariana Grande concert. 

The Greater Manchester Police department issued a statement that there are a number of confirmed fatalities and others were injured. 

They have not released how many people have been injured or killed. 

Manchester police are telling people to stay away from the arena.

