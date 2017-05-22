Family of trail victim: “All three of those individuals deserve justice"

The family of murder victim David Lenox is finding new hope as police make new connections.

His son Mike Lenox will never forget the call he got from police in February.

“When they said he was dead, I was just in a state of shock. And then when they said he was shot, it took my breath away. It was something I couldn’t even comprehend,” said Mike.

Lenox was walking his dog outside his apartment when someone opened fire. A neighbor rushed to his side while another called 911. No one saw anything.

Police are now noting similarities between Lenox’s murder and the deaths of three other men over the last 10 months.

John Palmer, Timothy Rice, and Mike Darby were also killed on or near Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City.

All four victims were white men in their 50s and 60s. Three out of the four were walking their dogs at the time.

“Any time there’s anything that would potentially be a lead, that gives me some hope,” said Mike. “All three of those individuals deserve justice as well. If they are connected, I hope somebody can do something about it.”

Police are asking for information to help them solve these murders.

Please contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

