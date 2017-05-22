Community comes together after fire destroys popular Trenton restaurant

Fire consumed the Lakeview Motor Lodge over the weekend with flames that burned through Saturday night and Sunday morning. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)

Fire consumed the Lakeview Motor Lodge over the weekend with flames that burned through Saturday night and Sunday morning.

It was the place John Lee took over a year ago.

“I don't understand. I don't believe or know why this is happening,” he said.

It was also home to Rodney Cranor who also works odd jobs at the motel.

“You name it, I do it,” he said.

And a home away from home for Tammy Burgess who grew up visiting the restaurant.

“If you can't eat at your own dinner table, you eat here because you know everybody,” he said.

The lodge is a Trenton favorite that's been in the town for more than 50 years. Front desk manager Sarah Keer and others were devastated to watch it go up in flames.

“I cried watching it burn, even though I haven't been here as long as some. it's a heartache,” she said.

Fire marshals are still investigating what started the fire, but the owner saw the first flames in the laundry room.

Lee and Cranor lived in the motel full time and lost everything. That's why Keer and others in Trenton are gathering up donations, helping them find new places to stay.

“That community support shows that this town can come together when there's a disaster. And this is a disaster,” Keer said.

She plans to help the owner keep the home-style restaurant open as the business figures out how to rebuild the small-town staple.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.