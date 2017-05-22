GOP conservatives say Kansas can avoid tax hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Conservative Republican legislators say Kansas doesn't need to increase taxes this year to fix its budget if lawmakers control spending.

Republican Sen. Ty Masterson of Andover outlined a plan Monday for getting the state through June 2018 without a tax increase. He and fellow conservatives had a Statehouse news conference.

Spending would be kept mostly at current levels, and the state would divert money from highway projects.

Masterson acknowledged that the plan would not provide extra dollars for public schools to comply with a state Supreme Court ruling March that said education funding is inadequate. But he said lawmakers could consider that issue separately.

The plan would leave the state with a projected shortfall in June 2019, but Masterson said he believes the state's revenue estimates could be too pessimistic.

