City could be forced to pay after car falls into hole

Kansas City could be forced to pay up after a car was damaged after driving over a hole on the weekend. 

A man visiting relatives in the area of 3530 Morrell Ave. didn't know the hole was there, drove over the plywood, and fell through what is now an 18-foot hole. 

The city says work started on Friday and signs should have been posted, saying the road was closed due to the drop. 

Water department crews say they're fixing a sewage problem for one of the homes. T

hey hope to have the hole backfilled and covered with concrete or asphalt by Wednesday. 

City officials say if see that barricade down, report it by calling 311. 

