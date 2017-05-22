City could be forced to pay after car falls into hole

Kansas City could be forced to pay up after a car was damaged after driving over a hole on the weekend. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

A man visiting relatives in the area of 3530 Morrell Ave. didn't know the hole was there, drove over the plywood, and fell through what is now an 18-foot hole.

The city says work started on Friday and signs should have been posted, saying the road was closed due to the drop.

Water department crews say they're fixing a sewage problem for one of the homes. T

hey hope to have the hole backfilled and covered with concrete or asphalt by Wednesday.

City officials say if see that barricade down, report it by calling 311.

