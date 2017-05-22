Kansas Attorney General: Schlitterbahn death investigation remains on-going

The Kansas Attorney General's Office says the state is continuing to investigating the death of Caleb Schwab.

Kansas Attorney Derek Schmidt says there's no timeline on the investigation, other than to complete it as soon as possible.

Schmidt says because the investigation is still on-going, the Verrückt waterslide will be preserved until investigators are finished.

"We are moving as expeditiously as possible, but at this time we are unable to predict how soon the investigation may be completed," Schmidt said in a statement. “We are sensitive to the desire to allow demolition of the Verrückt waterslide. However, our top priority must be to ensure the thoroughness and integrity of the criminal investigation. That necessarily includes the preservation of all evidence, including the Verrückt itself, until the investigation can be completed and we can determine whether or not the available evidence supports the filing of criminal charges."

The 2017 season at Schlitterbahn begins this weekend.

Full statement from the AG's office:

“As the seasonal opening of the Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City approaches, we are aware of public interest in the ongoing criminal investigation into the August 7, 2016, death of Caleb Schwab on the Verrückt waterslide. Because this is a matter of public concern, we are providing the following update on the status of the investigation.



“On December 15, 2016, the Wyandotte County District Attorney asked the attorney general’s office to assume responsibility for reviewing the investigation results to determine whether or not criminal charges are warranted in connection with the incident. We agreed to do so, and our review has been active and ongoing since that time.



“As part of that review, it has been necessary for law enforcement to conduct further investigation into particular matters related to the incident. We are moving as expeditiously as possible, but at this time we are unable to predict how soon the investigation may be completed.



“We are sensitive to the desire to allow demolition of the Verrückt waterslide. However, our top priority must be to ensure the thoroughness and integrity of the criminal investigation. That necessarily includes the preservation of all evidence, including the Verrückt itself, until the investigation can be completed and we can determine whether or not the available evidence supports the filing of criminal charges.



“No further information is available at this time.”

