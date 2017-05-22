Whipped Cashew Dip

INGREDIENTS

Chipotle Lime Version

1 ½ cups of raw cashews

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt/pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon chipotle chile powder

½ teaspoon cumin

6 tablespoons of water

¼ cup lime juice (2 limes)

? cup minced cilantro

Sun-dried Tomatoes and Rosemary Version

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

½ finely packed sun-dried tomatoes

Omit chipotle chile powder, cumin.

Substitute 3 tablespoons lemon juice for lime juice

DIRECTIONS

Place cashews in a bowl, add enough cold water to cover the cashews by 1 inch and soak at room temperature for at least 12 and up to 24 hours. Drain and rinse.



Place cashews, ½ teaspoon chipotle chile powder, ½ teaspoon cumin, 6 tablespoons of water, garlic and lime juice in food processor and process until smooth. Process for about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides of the processor when necessary.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the cilantro and add salt and pepper to taste. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and allow to sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. The dip can be refrigerated up to 5 days.

