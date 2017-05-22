Grilled Portobello Burger

INGREDIENTS

4 Portobello mushrooms (4-6 in. in diameter) gills removed

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

salt/pepper

½ cup roasted red peppers (patted dry and chopped)

½ cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, (patted dry and chopped)

¼ cup vegan mayonnaise

¼ cup fresh basil

4 (½ in. thick) slices of red onion

4 burger buns

1 oz. (cup) baby arugula

DIRECTIONS

Cut 1/16 inch deep slits on top side of mushroom caps, spaced ½ in. apart, in crosshatch pattern. Combine oil, vinegar, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper in 1-gallon zipper bag. Add mushrooms and press out air, seal and shake to coat all mushrooms. Let marinate at least 30 minutes up to 1 hour.

Prepare red peppers by roasting the red pepper on an open flame or oven (?Cut the peppers in half and place the peppers cut side down on a rimmed baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper. Roast the peppers in the preheated 450 degree oven for about 25 minutes; or until the skins are completely wrinkled and the peppers are charred, rotating the sheet if necessary for them to cook evenly.) ?After roasting the peppers on the stove-top or oven let the peepers cools and then remove the char and wash the peppers. Pat dry and chop.

Combine the roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl. Combine the vegan mayo and basil in a separate bowl.

Use a toothpick to hold the onion slices by horizontally inserting the toothpick through the onion.

Remove mushrooms and brush remaining marinade over the mushrooms and onions.

Grill the mushrooms and onions on a charcoal or gas grill until mushrooms and onions are charred on both sides (usually 4-6 mins for the mushrooms and 3-5 for the onion).

Transfer red onion to platter (remove toothpicks), mushrooms (grill side up) and add the red pepper/sun-dried tomato mixture evenly to each mushroom, slightly pressing down.

Grill buns until lightly charred (about 1 min) and spread basil mayo evenly over the bottom of the bun. Assemble the burger by layering the mushrooms, onion, and arugula on the bottom bun, then add tops.

