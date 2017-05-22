Many question whether Indian Creek Trail is safe - KCTV5

Many question whether Indian Creek Trail is safe

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

While police investigate four murders in the area, many are questioning whether Indian Creek Trail is safe.

KCTV5 News took a look at the city’s crime mapping system. Over the last six months, dozens of crimes took place along or near the Indian Creek Trail including theft, assault and murder.

Despite that, people still use the trail because of its beauty.

Safety expert Tracey Hawkins says you should enjoy the trail, but you need to be prepared. She recommends having some safety devices with you, like pepper spray.

Another device would be a specially designed flashlight that will temporarily blind an attacker or physically fend them off if necessary. Or have a GPS device or smartphone on you so loved ones can find you.

Hawkins says, first and foremost, you need to be alert and aware.

“That means you’re making eye contact with everyone. You’re doing that because you’re letting them know, first and foremost, I am aware. I know what’s going on around me. I’m alert. I see you. If I need to identify you, I can. And if you’re looking for an easy target, it won’t be me," Hawkins said.

Hawkins recommends testing your pepper spray every six months to make sure the aerosol still works. You should also have it visible and accessible always.

