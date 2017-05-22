Stepmother of slain KCK boy: 'Pain compliance does not work'

Records show that the stepmother of a KCK boy whose father killed him and fed his remains to the family's pigs talked on a private Facebook group about restraining the child with handcuffs, ace bandages and splints. (File)

Newly released search warrants show the terrible evidence police gathered in the Adrian Jones murder investigation, including how the parents messaged and bragged on Facebook.

The search warrants show how two people cruelly abused and murdered a child and preserved the evidence.

Adrian's skull and bones were found in a Tupperware container, and the boy’s stepmother, Heather Jones, even posted about abuse on Facebook.

The search warrants released Monday spell out evidence in a murder investigation that horrified a nation after Adrian was abused, tortured, murdered and then fed to pigs.

Police found five pigs in the barn and a Tupperware container with a human skull and bones nearby. Inside the house of horrors, blood was in the shower stall where Adrian was trapped.

The search warrants show the parents messaging on Facebook about how to shackle and confined a troubled 7-year-old bot. They discussed inversion tables, handcuffs, a strait jacket, restraint belts and a restraint bed.

Here's 31-year-old Heather Jones posting on her Facebook page:

“I have a psychopath. I'm giving away for free today.”

“Pain compliance does not work.”

“I can't shoot him unfortunately, but I can work the sh*t outta him til I feel better!!! And Merry Christmas to you too.”

Jones also made a reference to having "no problems" with having the boy, Adrian Jones, "look at flowers." The quote was a reference to the TV show "The Walking Dead" in which a woman fatally shoots a child after telling her to "look at the flowers."

Search warrants also reveal Adrian was Tazed for up to 30 seconds at a time. There are pictures of Adrian with burn marks.

Jones and the boy's father, Michael Jones, have been sentenced to life in prison. Adrian Jones' remains were found in November 2015, weeks after he died.

