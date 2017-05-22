Neighbors on edge after Prairie Village home invasion

The Deville 75 condominiums have been around for decades, for the most part, sitting quietly with little to no crime to speak of, but what happened last week has neighbors on edge. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5 News)

The Deville 75 condominiums have been around for decades, for the most part, sitting quietly with little to no crime to speak of, but what happened last week has neighbors on edge.

"That's kind of scary you know," said James Castro, who has rented out a unit there for more than six years.

He just moved in himself last week and was none too happy to hear the news.

"I came home, and I saw three or four police," he said. "You're not safe anywhere."

Prairie Village police say it was around lunchtime last Friday when a 75-year-old woman was returning home from the grocery store when a man knocked on her door.

When she answered, investigators say he forced his way in and ran through her home, stealing whatever he wanted. Neighbors say the man was physically violent with that woman and left her with at least one injury on her hand.

It was a situation that shattered the sense of security so many people feel there, and for some, it will change the way they live their lives.

"I'm getting ready to get a couple of cameras. I'll put one on my window. I want to my front door just in case," Castro said.

If you have any information that might help police your asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

