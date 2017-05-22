Suspicious package left at downtown Kansas City building deemed safe

A suspicious package left at a downtown Kansas City building has been deemed safe. (KCTV5)

The unit was called about 10:30 a.m. to assist federal agents with a suspicious package at 901 Locust St.

Security officers say an unknown woman placed a package on the ground and walked away after stating the package is for federal agents.

Police said a search of the package revealed it to contain clothes.

