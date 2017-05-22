Police investigate suspicious package left at downtown Kansas Ci - KCTV5

Police investigate suspicious package left at downtown Kansas City building

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A bomb and arson unit is checking out a suspicious package was left at a downtown Kansas City building.

Police were called about 10 a.m. Monday to 901 Locust St.

No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.

