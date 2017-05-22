Shawnee Mission School District holds meeting to determine district boundary changes

Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Kansas City police are looking for the parents of a little girl they found in the area of 2000 Park Tower Drive. The child was found alone at a play area inside a complex. She's 3 years old, but is not answering when asked her name. If you know any information, please contact police. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A church greeter at House of Refuge Family Worship was hit by gunfire and had to be hospitalized on Sunday due to a shooting at the church.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
A sea lion snatched a girl off a dock and yanked her into the water on Canada's West Coast, where a bystander caught the startling encounter on video.More >
An Overland Park man has had his paycheck garnished for years, accused of not paying child support. But a DNA test has revealed his now-adult daughter is not his daughter.More >
Those who knew Mike Darby say he was always giving back to the community and was very involved with several metro charities. He owned the popular restaurant Coach’s Bar & Grill. It backs up to the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City, where Darby was killed. His funeral will happen on Monday.More >
