Shawnee Mission School District holds meeting to determine district boundary changes

Several parents and children in one Kansas City area school district are awaiting news about whether or not their students will need to change schools.

On Monday, parents in the Shawnee Mission School District will learn the final recommendation from their school board regarding boundary changes that will affect the district’s 11 elementary schools.

After holding two public meetings, school leaders say the district’s changes are needed to address four very specific needs.

Those needs include overcrowding in some of the schools, effective use of other schools that are under capacity, support for opening a new school and anticipating needs in areas where there is new home construction.

During the meetings, parents also expressed some of their concerns. Most of the concerns were about how the changes will cause split feeders for middle and high school, the impact on neighborhoods and what would happen to special education programs.

School officials say they want to give parents and students a year to adjust, holding off on the changes until the 2018-2019 school year.

More details about the final recommendation will be discussed in Monday’s meeting at the center for academic achievement at 7 p.m.

