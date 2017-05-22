Funeral to be held for murdered Coach's Bar & Grill owner

Police say Darby was walking his two dogs early Thursday morning when he was attacked. (KCTV5)

Mike Darby was a big part of the Kansas City community.

Those who knew him say he was always giving back to the community and was very involved with several metro charities.

Darby owned the popular restaurant Coach’s Bar & Grill. It backs up to the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City, where he was killed.

Police say he was walking his two dogs early Thursday morning when he was attacked.

His funeral will be held on Monday.

The service will be held at Ascension Church in Overland Park, KS at 9:30 a.m.

Darby’s family is asking for donations to be made to several different charities in his honor, such as Phoenix Family and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Family members say he was set to receive an award at the Phoenix Family’s 14th annual fundraiser before he was killed. Instead, the event was turned into a tribute.

People involved with the charity, which helps people in subsidized housing, say Darby was always upbeat and had a smile on his face. Something his Coach’s employees echoed.

The restaurant will be closed Monday for the funeral. Employees say Coach’s will never be the same but they do hope to make him proud.

Police are investigating Darby’s death. They say the case is similar to three other Kansas City area homicides over the past year.

Now, four people have been killed along the Indian Creek Trail, all white men between the ages of 54 and 67.

Police are telling people on the trail to be even more aware of their surroundings.

Detectives say there is no physical evidence that shows the cases are related, but the possibility is being reviewed.

The uptick in violence has people thinking about finding a different trail to walk on.

"We were just talking about making it our go-to spot to just go hang out, have a picnic, but maybe we need to find somewhere else," trail user Carissa Huff said.

