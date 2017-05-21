UPDATE: Parents united with 3-year-old girl found by Kansas City police

UPDATE: The girl and her family have been united, according to police.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are looking for the parents of a little girl they found in the area of 2000 Park Tower Drive.

The child was found alone at a play area inside a complex.

She's 3 years old, but is not answering when asked her name.

If you know any information, please contact police.

