People at Indian Creek Trail react to news about 4 similar homicides

The sky was blue and the sun was shining on Sunday. People were fishing, biking, and walking along the Indian Creek Trail.

However, most people who spoke with KCTV5 that day didn’t know police are investigating four different murders in the area.

“We were just talking about making it our go-to spot to just go hang out, have a picnic,” said Carissa Huff, “but maybe we need to find somewhere else.” Huff was there spending time with her young daughter at the creek.

Over the last 10 months, there were four homicides along the trail. John Palmer, David Lenox, Timothy Rice, and Mike Darby were all killed in the area.

“I had no idea,” Tyler Langnes said. “It's scary. God. It's ridiculous, I feel like. They need to find whoever's doing this and shut it down.”

There are similarities between the four murders. Police say all victims were white men in their 50s and 60s. Three of them were walking their dogs when they were killed.

Police are investigating the murders individually, but they are considering the possibility that they could be connected.

“I want them to find out what's going on before anybody else gets hurt,” Jamel Moore said.

If you know anything that could help in this investigation, police want to hear from you. You can call the tips hotline and stay anonymous. Just call 816-474-TIPS.

