Family holds vigil for 3-year-old who was shot, killed

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Ad Hoc and other crime groups know that someone knows who fired into the Haislip family's car and they were asking for help finding that person on Sunday.

It's been a little over a week since Marcus Haislip died. Police have not found the person who shot him.

The 3-year-old was in his car seat, ready to go out for pizza and arcade games with his dad and cousins. Then, a man in a hoodie started shooting at their car.

KCTV5 spoke to his parents a week ago. On Sunday, they were asking for support from their community.

They say that support is helping them cope with their loss, but they need justice for their son.

His family and their supporters will stay in Loose Park until about 7 p.m. to pray for Marcus' family and speak out against violent crime in KC.

"Today is an opportunity for the community go gather as one and mourn a life taken senselessly from violence," said Damon Daniel with Ad Hoc. "The other reason is the call for justice. There's someone roaming our streets. Our streets will never be safe if people remain silent. We need to break that silence to end the violence."

