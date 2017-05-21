Greeter injured during shooting at local church

A church greeter at House of Refuge Family Worship was hit by gunfire and had to be hospitalized on Sunday morning due to a shooting at the church.

The church is located in the 10800 block of Hillcrest Road.

Kansas City police say the suspect came in through the back door on the western side of the building and fired multiple shots.

The greeter was hit in the head by gunfire, then fell through a window and into the sanctuary during service.

The greeter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The church posted a statement on their Facebook page:

Greetings House of Refuge Family and Supporters,

"At this point, you may be aware of the situation that happened at our church today. We gladly acknowledge our pastoral staff and our church’s first responders for acting quickly and responsibly. We are extremely grateful that neither our Pastor D'Eric Fields, nor our church members sustained any life-threatening injuries. We will continue to work diligently together and with authorities to further ensure the safety of our church family and friends. For further information, and any media inquiries, please contact Tracy Johnson at houseofrefugefwc@gmail.com. Your continued thoughts and prayers are appreciated. House of Refuge Church Administrator"

Pastor D'Eric Fields posted a Facebook Live on Sunday evening talking about the event:

