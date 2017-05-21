Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Jeremy Maclin gets married - KCTV5

Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Jeremy Maclin gets married

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin got married this weekend. 

Maclin married girlfriend Adia Kuzma in Lee's Summit on Saturday. 

