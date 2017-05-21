Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Jeremy Maclin gets married

A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon has been placed on paternity leave and will miss the next three games. (AP File Photo)

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon has been placed on paternity leave and will miss the next three games. That's one of a handful of roster moves announced by the team on Sunday. Pitcher Ian Kennedy has also been reinstated by the team following a 10-day stint on the disabled list. He will start Game 2 against the Twins on Sunday night. Raul Mondesi has been recalled from Omaha. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. More >