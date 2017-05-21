Suspect in custody following life-threatening shooting in KCMO - KCTV5

Suspect in custody following life-threatening shooting in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 68th Street in Kansas City. 

The shooting happened at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. 

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting. 

