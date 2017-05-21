Councilman Jermaine Reed running for mayor of KC

Third District Councilman Jermaine Reed has announced that he is running for mayor of Kansas City.

In a press release, he said:

I’m reaching out to you this morning to share some big news. Today, I’m launching my campaign for Mayor of Kansas City! For the past seven years, I have made it my mission to deliver results for individuals, families and neighborhoods in the 3rd District. If elected to become the next mayor of Kansas City, I plan on continuing to build momentum around this work and the work of my colleagues on the council. Together, we will strive to revitalize neighborhoods and invest in communities throughout the city. When our neighborhoods are strong our city is strong!

