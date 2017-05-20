Motor Lodge and restaurant catches fire in Trenton - KCTV5

Motor Lodge and restaurant catches fire in Trenton

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Trenton, MO Fire Department battles a fire at the Lakeview Restaurant and Motel Lodge. (Photo provided by Kenneth Fincher) Trenton, MO Fire Department battles a fire at the Lakeview Restaurant and Motel Lodge. (Photo provided by Kenneth Fincher)
TRENTON, MO (KCTV) -

The Trenton, MO Fire Department is battling a fire at the Lakeview Restaurant and Motor Lodge, located at the 3300 block of E. 10th St.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started or if there are injuries.

The restaurant and motor lodge is located off of 6 highway in the east part of Trenton. 

