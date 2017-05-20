KC police follow evidence, try to solve 4 similar homicides on Indian Creek Trail

Despite the similarities, retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman said police must focus on each murder individually. (KCTV/Natalie Davis)

Kansas City police are investigating four similar homicides along the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City.

Since August 2016, there have been four homicides in the area. According to police, all of the victims are white males between the ages of 54 and 67; three of them were walking their dogs on the trail or in close proximity to it.

“We want to solve this homicide, and also, given the fact that it may be a serial killer, we’ve got to make an arrest soon before someone else gets killed,” said Tabman.

Tabman said the focus must be on the evidence, which he said is the only thing that should lead investigators to the killer or killers.

“As an investigator, you don’t want to jump to a conclusion before you have all the facts,” said Tabman. “What happens is, you start to have tunnel vision set in and then you start investigating to prove your hypothesis rather than looking at all the facts and evaluating them the same and giving them fair consideration.”

The Kansas City Police Department told KCTV5 that detectives are aware of the similarities in the cases and are actively investigating all four of the homicides. They said that, at this time, there is no physical evidence that suggests these cases are related. However, the possibility is being reviewed.

Police advise the community to always remain aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious people and behavior. If you encounter someone who is acting strangely, contact police.

