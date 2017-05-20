Driver trapped after van ends up in hole nearly 15 feet deep

A city tow truck was called to pull the van out. (KCTV/Nathan Vickers)

The water department came out later in the day, after the car had been pulled out, to cover the hole. (KCTV/Nathan Vickers)

The driver was trapped inside the van after it went into the deep hole. (KCTV/Nathan Vickers)

On Saturday, a van ended up in a hole nearly 15 feet deep that had been covered with plywood.

A man visiting relatives in the area of 3530 Morrell Ave. didn't know the hole was there, drove over the plywood, and fell through.

Neighbors say barriers around the covered hole had blown over, so the driver didn't see them.

The driver was trapped inside for awhile, but not injured.

A water department dispatcher said that a city tow truck was called to remove the van.

Later in the day, after the car had been removed, the water department crews came to cover up the hole with two steel plates. They also added several barricades.

Currently, it is not known who dug the hole there in the first place and who covered it with plywood.

People who live in the area say the hole was there for several days.

"I thought it was someone digging this hole some more," neighbor Bob Blanck said. "They were here last week when they started it. I came outside and saw someone sticking out through the hole. I knew someone had fallen through the plywood and I was rather surprised."

"It's worried me all week long," Blanck said. "What if a kid fell through the cracks or something? It's a very deep hole. It's very dangerous, and luckily we avoided a tragedy."

On the weekend, all 311 calls are automatically directed to the water department dispatcher.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.