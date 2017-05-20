KCK police investigating suspicious death of infant

Kansas City, Kansas police officers are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-month-old infant.

On Saturday morning, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said that the death happened at 6th and Freeman Drive.

He also said that the authorities have to wait until an autopsy is completed before they can determine the cause of death.

There were no obvious signs of injury or neglect.

The authorities received the call about an unresponsive black, male 4-month-old at 10:21 a.m. When the fire department arrived, they saw the mother holding the infant and then confirmed that the child was dead.

No other information is available at this time.

Officers working a suspicious death at 6th & Freeman Dr. involving a 4month old. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.