KCK police investigating suspicious death of infant - KCTV5

KCK police investigating suspicious death of infant

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas City, Kansas police officers are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-month-old infant. 

On Saturday morning, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said that the death happened at 6th and Freeman Drive. 

He also said that the authorities have to wait until an autopsy is completed before they can determine the cause of death. 

There were no obvious signs of injury or neglect.

The authorities received the call about an unresponsive black, male 4-month-old at 10:21 a.m. When the fire department arrived, they saw the mother holding the infant and then confirmed that the child was dead. 

No other information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.