5 injured in wreck in Gardner, KS

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -

Five people were hurt in a wreck at Gardner Road and Interstate 35. 

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened around 9 p.m. on Friday evening. 

One suffered serious injuries, while four suffered minor injuries. 

