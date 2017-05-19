Prairie Village police investigating home invasion on West 75th Street

Police are investigating a reported home invasion in Prairie Village.

Officers say a man forced his way into a home Friday afternoon on the 5100 block of West 75th Street.

The victim told police the suspect entered after he rung the doorbell. He then forced the victim into a room and started going through the home, stealing items.

According to police, the suspect was described by the victim as a black male between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. He's 6'2" with a muscular build with a short-buzzed style haircut.

A minor head injury was suffered by the victim.

If you have information, contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

