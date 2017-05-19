Prairie Village police investigating home invasion on West 75th - KCTV5

Prairie Village police investigating home invasion on West 75th Street

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a reported home invasion in Prairie Village. 

Officers say a man forced his way into a home Friday afternoon on the 5100 block of West 75th Street. 

The victim told police the suspect entered after he rung the doorbell. He then forced the victim into a room and started going through the home, stealing items. 

According to police, the suspect was described by the victim as a black male between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. He's 6'2" with a muscular build with a short-buzzed style haircut. 

A minor head injury was suffered by the victim. 

If you have information, contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

