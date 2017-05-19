25-year-old convicted after shaking, injuring 3-month-old

Derek J. Edmonds faces 31-136 months in prison for both the child abuse and aggravated battery convictions. (File photo. AP)

A 25-year-old Lawrence man has been convicted of felony abuse of a child and aggravated battery after an infant was injured and had to be flown to Children's Mercy.

On Friday, the Douglas County District Attorney announced that Derek J. Edmonds had been convicted by a jury.

On Sept. 16 at about 7:20 a.m., a social worker at Children’s Mercy Hospital called Douglas County Emergency Communications to report that a 3-month-old at the hospital had a multilayer brain bleed and a fractured rib. It would later be discovered the infant also had retinal hemorrhages.

A sergeant with the Lawrence Police Department went to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where the infant was first taken for care, and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where the infant had been flown to.

Detectives then interviewed the infant’s parents separately.

Edmonds told detectives that he had shaken the infant in an aggressive way because he was frustrated. The violent shaking injured the infant, as a result.

Edmonds' trial began on Monday and the jury handed down the verdict on Friday afternoon following deliberations that began after closing arguments on Thursday morning.

Edmonds faces 31-136 months in prison for both the child abuse and aggravated battery convictions. His sentence will depend upon his prior criminal history, according to the district attorney.

He will be sentenced on July 7.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.