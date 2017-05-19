Man arrested in Overland Park for soliciting donations for scam charity

Aaron Johansen was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass and violating the City of Overland Park Soliciting Ordinance. (KCTV)

Overland Park Police have arrested a man who was collecting donations in Overland Park for a scam organization that claims to help veterans.

On Thursday, Aaron Johansen from Ogden, Utah was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass and violating the City of Overland Park Soliciting Ordinance.

He was in the 12800 block of W.134th St. telling residents that he was with a nonprofit veteran resources center called Helping Heroes.

One of the residents felt suspicious and called the police.

Officers found out that Helping Heroes is a scam via a Facebook page that warns people not to donate to the organization.

Officers believe Johansen was alone in the area at the time and that no one else was involved in the solicitation of donations. If you talked to Johansen or anyone soliciting for Helping Heroes, you are asked to call Detective Byron Pierce at 913-344-8729.

If you have questions about whether a charity is legitimate, you can research its rating and reputation with the National Charities Information Bureau or the Secretary of State’s Office.

In Kansas, charitable organizations have to register with the Secretary of State’s office before they can raise money. You can find out if a charity is legitimate before donating by going to kscharitycheck.org.

