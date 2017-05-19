Police: Four murders along Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City have obvious similarities

Authorities say four murders along the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City since August 2016 have obvious similarities. (KCTV5)

Authorities say four murders along the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City since August 2016 have obvious similarities.

Kansas City police say of the victims are white men between the ages of 54and 67. Three of the men were walking their dogs on the Indian Creek Trail, or in close proximity to the trail.

Police released the following homicide information:

Aug. 19, 2016: East Bannister Road and Lydia Avenue – Victim: John W. Palmer, 55

Feb. 27, 2017: 9939 Walnut St. – Victim: David Lenox, 67

April 4, 2017: 1601 E. Red Bridge Rd. – Victim: Timothy S. Rice, 57

May 18, 2017: 373 W. 101 St Terr. – Victim: Mike Darby, 61

Detectives are aware of the similarities and are actively investigating all four of the homicides.

At this time, there is no physical evidence that suggests these cases are related, but the possibility is being reviewed.

Officers will be conducting extra patrol in the area to include patrolling on foot and ATVs. Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

