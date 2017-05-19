Hail damage? What you need to do get repairs done quickly

Insurance agent Jim Boldt said he received around 30 calls Friday morning from residents who have hail damage from the storm. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

For some areas across the metro area, the hail that pelted the ground Thursday night was no joke. And for those who woke up to damage, here’s what you should do next as you work to make your repairs.

“Most of them are wind-related. We have some people inquiring about hail and also lightning damage," he said.

However, Boldt says the majority of calls for hail damage won’t come until about a week later.

“You start getting the calls as an insurance agency about a week, a week in a half, when people say, 'Oh my gosh! I have damage from that storm last week,'" he said.

For those wondering what you should do next, first walk completely around your house, Boldt said.

Boldt says to document everything and take photos.

“Look for lifting shingles, or missing shingles, or little pocket marks which are an indication of hail," he said.

As far as your cars, Boldt suggests you get down low and look across the hood of the car and look at the top of the car and the trunk.

"Sometimes it’s very difficult to see with these paint jobs on cars where there’s little pockets where the hails’ hit the car," he said.

Next, get in touch with your insurance agent to get the claims process rolling. And make sure you don’t turn in an insurance claim for a roof until you’ve had a reputable roofer look at your roof.

“Don’t just turn in a claim until you actually know what it is that you’ve got, or what type of damage you have," Boldt said.

Boldt adds to be patient as they’ll be dealing with many others like you. He says the storm repairs, adjusting and claims could potentially go on over the next couple months.

