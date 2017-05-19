Jackson County deputies seek help identifying human remains

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in identifying human remains found last year in Kansas City. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in identifying human remains found last year in Kansas City.

Human remains were found on April 5, 2016, in the 8600 block of East Truman Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the remains are believed to be that of an African American woman, approximately 25-32 years of age, and approximately 5'6" to 5'9"tall.

A clay reconstruction of what the person may have looked like at the time of her death was created. However, the hair and style are artist's interpretation and the victim’s true length and style may have been different.

If you know this person or have any information about the case, please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-541-8017.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.