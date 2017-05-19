Records show long 911 hold times on day of Midtown comic book shop robbery, murder

New data requested by KCTV5 News shows people sat and listened to automated messages for almost a minute last Friday afternoon before they connected with a live call taker. (KCTV5)

That day has been the source of much speculation and even the focus of a police briefing after Clint's Comic Books was robbed. Owner Jim Cavanaugh chased the man out of his shop and was killed when he was knocked down by the getaway car.

Multiple people at the scene reported they sat on hold when they called 911 for help. Someone eventually drove to a fire station for help.

On social media, people complained that they waited 17 minutes on hold. Police disputed that in a recent briefing and said the average hold time the month of April was about 15 seconds.

KCTV5 was shown screen shots that indicated someone called, and it lasted six minutes. That person said the entire call was simply listening to an automated message alerting the caller to keep holding.

KCTV5 News did an open records request from the Mid-American Regional Council that manages and maintains records. Those records show people sat on hold an average of 55 seconds last Friday.

People calling for emergency help around the time of the robbery and murder waited longer around one minute and 11 seconds.

And someone that afternoon waited seven minutes and 52 seconds listening to an automated message before they connected with a live call taker. It is unknown why that person was calling for help.

Kansas City police say they are currently experiencing staffing concerns and are looking for good call takers.

