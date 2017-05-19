Overland Park man questions child support after DNA shows daught - KCTV5

Overland Park man questions child support after DNA shows daughter is not his

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
An Overland Park man has had his paycheck garnished for years, accused of not paying child support. But a DNA test has revealed Randy Bryant’s now-adult daughter is not his daughter. (KCTV5) An Overland Park man has had his paycheck garnished for years, accused of not paying child support. But a DNA test has revealed Randy Bryant’s now-adult daughter is not his daughter. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

An Overland Park man has had his paycheck garnished for years, accused of not paying child support.

But a DNA test has revealed Randy Bryant’s now-adult daughter is not his daughter. 

“I felt like wow the air got sucked out of my lungs. I felt one of those guys who got accused of a serious crime, and he finally got released from prison after 28 years,” Bryant said.

Now, a Lee’s Summit woman is now advocating for Bryant who she once considered a deadbeat dad.

“I feel like the Department of Family Services just really doesn't care … sorry case is closed, we are still going to take your money. That isn't right,” Cassi Ferris said.

Monday at 10 p.m., KCTV5 News’ investigative unit takes on child support payments and what happens when a mistake is made.

Find out what happened Bryant who said for years the courts had it all wrong.

