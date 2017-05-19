Windows shattered during bakery robbery in northeast KCMO

When employees went to investigate the noise, they found a shattered window and saw a dark figure leaving with and holding the cash register drawer. (KCTV5)

Employees at a Kansas City business got a frightening start after finding a person had smashed through their windows early Friday morning.

It happened about 5 a.m. at Elvira’s Bakery, located in the 3800 block of Independence Avenue.

Police say employees were working in the back of the bakery when they heard a noise coming from the front of the building. The front of the store was dark and employees say they were not yet open to customers.

When employees went to investigate the noise, they found a shattered window and saw a dark figure leaving with and holding the cash register drawer.

No injuries were reported.

