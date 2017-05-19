Weekend storms expected after severe weather hits Kansas City area

The amount of sunshine will be the deciding factor for the severity of the storms. (KCTV5)

Thursday brought severe weather and unconfirmed reports of a tornado to the Kansas City area.

And while the storms brought limited damage, StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says those looking for a break from the rain will have to wait a little longer.

As the sun rose on Friday morning, people were met with overcast skies and a few showers trying to develop across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, but not having much luck.

“We're going to get a bit of a breather until the lunch hour when scattered showers will redevelop throughout the area,” Teachman said. “These shouldn't be severe.”

Teachman says there is a slight risk for severe weather areas south of Interstate 70 during the heat of the afternoon on Friday and through the early evening.

Some storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

“While the tornado threat isn't zero, it's much lower than it was yesterday. Heavy rain will be a concern, considering the atmosphere is very tropical in nature,” Teachman said.

Heavier storms are likely after 3 p.m. on Friday.

The amount of sunshine will be the deciding factor for the severity of the storms. The more breaks of sunshine, the stronger the storms. If the area stays cloudy, the severity will be lower.

After sundown, the severe threat is expected to drop.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger overnight and into Saturday morning.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Saturday morning.

“The ground is already saturated from rain over the last 24 hours. It won't take much to cause problems,” Teachman said.

Another inch of rain is possible with isolated areas receiving up to two inches.

Showers are expected to taper off Saturday afternoon as clouds stick around through the evening.

On Sunday, skies are expected to clear as temperatures remain comfortable in the upper 60s.

Storms are likely on Monday and Tuesday with a Wednesday break before more rain comes in again on Thursday.

