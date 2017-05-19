Another round of showers, thunderstorms on the way

The amount of sunshine will be the deciding factor for the severity of the storms. (KCTV5)

Teachman says there is a slight risk for severe weather in areas south of Interstate 70 during the heat of the afternoon on Friday and through the early evening. (KCTV5)

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Saturday morning. (KCTV5)

An inch of rain is possible with isolated areas receiving up to two inches. (KCTV5)

Heavier storms are likely after 3 p.m. on Friday. (KCTV5)

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is on the way, and some could possibly become strong to severe.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says they'll move Friday afternoon and continue into the evening. Once the sun goes down, the severe threat becomes a flash flooding threat as more rain continues to push into the area overnight.

A Flash Flood Watch for the area is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

A few leftover showers are possible early Saturday morning, but wet weather completely moves out by the afternoon. Another inch of rain is possible with isolated areas receiving up to two inches.

Skies Saturday stay mostly cloudy with cool highs in the upper 60s.

Storms are likely on Monday and Tuesday with a Wednesday break before more rain comes in again on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.