Duffy dominates as Royals top Yankees 5-1 to avoid sweep

Danny Duffy tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Duffy (3-3) struck out a season-best 10 while walking two and earning his first win since April 14, against the Angels. Duffy had been 0-3 with two no-decisions in his last five starts.

Mike Minor handled the eighth before Kelvin Herrera surrendered a run in the ninth.

The Royals scored twice in the second off Jordan Montgomery (2-3) before Moustakas deposited his pitch into the bullpen in right in the fifth inning to break the game open.

