Heavy winds put hole in roof, cause gas leak at KC Harley-Davidson plant

Heavy winds put a hole in the roof and caused a gas leak at a Kansas City manufacturing plant Thursday evening.

Officials at the Harley-Davidson Kansas City Vehicle Operations plant say high winds knocked over a rooftop HVAC unit at about 11 p.m., creating a hold in the roof and causing a gas leak.

No injuries were reported from either the hole in the roof or the gas leak.

Plant officials say second shift employees were sent home but first shift workers were able to report to the plant as planned.

The plant says they do not anticipate any impact to work schedules going forward.

The plant released this statement after the incident:

