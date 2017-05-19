Hit-and-run accident leaves 4 injured in Lawrence

Police say people were pushing a car out of the road when they were struck by what is believed to be a silver Ford pickup truck that was heading east. (KCTV5)

A hit-and-run accident sent four people to the hospital early Friday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 900 block of W 23rd Street.

Police say people were pushing a car out of the road when they were struck by what is believed to be a silver Ford pickup truck that was heading east. The vehicle left the scene after the accident.

The four people injured in the accident were taken to an area hospital.

A man and a woman are in critical but stable condition. Two other men sustained non-serious injuries in the crash.

Authorities believe they have located the truck at an apartment complex in Lawrence. They are still looking for the driver who they believe lives in the complex.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.