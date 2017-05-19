KCK police investigating homicide at 28th, Sewell - KCTV5

KCK police investigating homicide at 28th, Sewell

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are working a homicide at 28th Street and Sewell. 

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the homicide just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. 

Police say an individual was found dead in an apartment complex. 

No additional information is available. 

