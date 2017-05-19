KCK police ID man killed outside apartment complex - KCTV5

KCK police ID man killed outside apartment complex

File photo. (KCTV5)
Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death outside an apartment building on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Walter G. Morris of Kansas City, KS.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Sewell Avenue. 

Police say Morris was found dead, laying in the street, from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

